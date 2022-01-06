3 NFL teams that could steal Jim Harbaugh from Michigan

Here we go again!

Another year, another round of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh to the NFL rumors.

This time, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported that Harbaugh may be tempted to leave the Wolverines for an NFL job.

From The Athletic:

And now, The Athletic is hearing rumblings, both from the NFL side and at Michigan, that Harbaugh might be tempted to leave the Wolverines to return to the NFL. “I think it’s real,” said one source this week when asked about the possibility of Harbaugh being interested in heading back to the NFL.

Personally, I don’t believe that Harbaugh will leave Michigan after the season they just had but at the same time, if he is ever going to return to the NFL, now may be the time as he may never be a hotter commodity.

Here are three teams I believe could steal Harbaugh from the Wolverines.

Las Vegas Raiders

In Feldman’s report, he mentioned that it may be hard for Harbaugh to turn down the Raiders “given his ties to the organization” and he may be right as Harbaugh is buddies with Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Denver Broncos

This one is the real wild card to me. Harbaugh has the “Stanford connection” with Broncos GM John Elway and the Broncos have a solid team so a rebuild will not be needed.

Chicago Bears

I put the Bears on this list because they are one of the teams that are always mentioned when Harbaugh’s name comes up. Harbaugh has a history with the Bears but I just don’t see the appeal of Justin Fields.

Of these three NFL teams, I would say Raiders would be the odds on favorite to land steal Harbaugh from Michigan but I truly believe he will still be coaching the maize and blue in 2022.