3 Offensive Linemen the Detroit Lions Should Consider With No. 29 Pick in 2024 NFL Draft

The Detroit Lions' biggest strength is their offensive line, and you can bet GM Brad Holmes wants to keep it that way. That said, there is a chance that starting left guard Jonah Jackson could demand more money than the Lions are willing to pay, while starting left tackle Taylor Decker and starting center Frank Ragnow are not getting any younger. Here are three offensive linemen the Lions should consider if they are available with the No. 29 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

3 Offensive Linemen the Detroit Lions Should Consider

Jordan Morgan: A Versatile Force

First up for the Lions' consideration is Jordan Morgan from Arizona. Morgan, who has impressed as a left tackle at Arizona, demonstrates a flexibility that could be highly beneficial for Detroit, especially with several interior linemen approaching free agency. His seamless fit into a starting role on the Lions could be a game-changer, offering both immediate impact and strategic depth to a team on the cusp of Super Bowl contention.

Troy Fautanu: The Trench Mauler

Troy Fautanu from Washington emerges as another prime candidate. Fautanu embodies the aggressive, dominant play that the Lions' offensive line is celebrated for. Despite needing some polish on his technique, his sheer athletic prowess and versatility make him a standout prospect. Fautanu's ability to contribute both inside and outside positions him as an asset that could further solidify Detroit's offensive front.

Zach Frazier: The Fighter in the Trenches

Lastly, Zach Frazier of West Virginia represents the epitome of a Dan Campbell-type player: resilient, adaptable, and fiercely competitive. Frazier's background as a state champion wrestler translates into exceptional physicality and determination on the football field. With the Lions' starting guards set to hit free agency, Frazier's potential to step in at guard and possibly transition to center highlights his value as a draft pick, promising to reinforce Detroit's offensive line with his toughness and skill.

TL;DR (too long didn't read)

Jordan Morgan offers versatility and could immediately fill a starting role, addressing potential free agency gaps in the interior line. Troy Fautanu‘s aggressive play and athletic talent align with Detroit's needs for a powerful and versatile offensive lineman. Zach Frazier‘s unique blend of strength and competitiveness fits the Lions' ethos, providing a solid option for immediate impact and future flexibility.

The Bottom Line

As the Detroit Lions gear up for the 29th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the emphasis on shoring up their offensive line is clear. Prospects like Jordan Morgan, Troy Fautanu, and Zach Frazier not only match Detroit's immediate needs but also embody the team's spirit and approach to the game. By investing in one of these linemen, the Lions can ensure the ongoing strength and effectiveness of their offensive front, laying a solid foundation for future success and stability on the path to NFL dominance.