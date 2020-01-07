40.3 F
Detroit Lions News

3 Players the Detroit Lions could target in the 2020 NFL Draft

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

Well, the 2019 NFL regular season is (mercifully) in the books and the Detroit Lions hold the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

So, who should the Lions target at No. 3 (assuming they stand pat)?

Here are 3 players I believe should absolutely be in the mix — and available — when the Lions are on the clock. As you will see, I think defense is the way the Lions

Note: In this scenario, I expect Joe Burrow and Chase Young to be off the board and I truly do not expect (or want) the Lions to consider Tua.

Jeffrey Okudah – CB (Ohio State)

Whether or not the Detroit Lions make the decision to move on from Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay is yet to be determined. Regardless of that decision, Ohio State CB Jeffrey Okudah is a player Bob Quinn will have to strongly consider if he is available at No. 3. Okudah is a lockdown corner with great size, which fits what Quinn likes from his defensive backs.

Derrick Brown – DL (Auburn)

Though it is still early in the process, I believe that if Chase Young is the best prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft, Derrick Brown could be No. 2. Brown has the strength, quickness, and smarts to be a Pro Bowl type player in the NFL for a long time. What would make him intriguing to the Lions at No. 3 is his ability to move around on the defensive line and make plays.

Isaiah Simmons – LB (Clemson)

Jarrad Davis is not a complete football player and the Detroit Lions are finding that out the hard way. Sure, he has speed and ability, but he cannot cover anyone and he is often out of position to make a play. Insert Isaiah Simmons out of Clemson and Lions fans will quickly forget about Davis. Simmons started his career as a safety and his coverage abilities with the Tigers have shown that. That, coupled with his ability to get to the quarterback, is going to make one NFL team very happy.

Previous articlePistons’ Derrick Rose to compete on NBA All-Star Saturday Night
Next articleJeff Blashill defends Red Wings C Dylan Larkin following Brian Burke’s ‘Keep your mouth shut’ comments

