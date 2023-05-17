The 2023 NBA Draft Lottery is a wrap and we now know that our Detroit Pistons will have the No. (INSERT) overall pick in the first round. Had the Pistons landed the No. 1 overall pick, there is no question about it that they would have selected C Victor Wembanyama out of France, but it was not meant to be. That being said, the Pistons will still have the opportunity to select a very good player, and here are three they should consider.

3 Players the Detroit Pistons should consider with the No. 5 pick

Here are three players the Pistons should consider at No. 5, along with a highlight video of each.

- Advertisement -

SG/PG – Amen Thompson (Overtime Elite)

SG/PF – Ausar Thompson (Overtime Elite)

PF – Jarace Walker (Houston)

Bottom Line: Pistons got unlucky but they can still land a good player

Pistons fans are not too happy that their team missed out on the Victor Wembanyama sweepstakes, and you can bet the team feels the same way. That being said, the Pistons do have the No. 5 overall pick and they will have the opportunity to land a very good player. It will be up to GM Troy Weaver to determine which of the available players will fit his team best.