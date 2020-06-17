41.2 F
3 Point guards the Detroit Pistons should consider drafting

By Don Drysdale

At this point, we know one thing. The Detroit Pistons 2019-20 season is officially in the books and they now wait to find out where they will be picking in the 2020 NBA Draft.

As it stands, the Pistons have a 10.5% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick and a 42.1% chance of picking in the Top 4.

Head coach Dwane Casey has made it clear that adding a natural point guard to the mix is something the Pistons must do.

“You got to have that centerpiece, that quarterback, that computer out there, getting the ball to people in the right position, the right places, being coach on the floor and get hopefully a guy that it’s natural to him, that we don’t have to teach how to be a point guard, and I think that’s a very important position for us,” coach Dwane Casey said.

Depending on where the Pistons end up being slotted in the 2020 NBA Draft will determine which point guards are available but here are 3 options they will certainly consider.

LaMelo Ball (6-8, 180) – International

Of the point guards available in the 2020 NBA Draft, LaMelo Ball will almost certainly be the first taken. In fact, some are projecting Ball to be the No. 1 overall pick, and I believe he will be a top 3 pick at worst. Ball is an excellent passer and can handle the ball with the best of them. His size (6-8, 180) is more than ideal for an NBA point guard and though he does lack elite explosiveness, he has a bright future in the league.

Killian Hayes (6-5, 195) – International

Hayes is a left-handed point guard who is quick and athletic, which gives him the ability to get to the rim and create his own shot. He is a solid shooter but nothing special from 3-point range, though that can develop. In terms of passing and ball handling, Hayes is a step behind LaMelo Ball as he has to work on his right hand a bit. My guess is that Hayes is off the board within the first seven picks.

Tyrese Haliburton (6-5, 185) – Iowa State

Though LaMelo Ball is the best available PG in this draft in terms of future value, Tyrese Haliburton out of Iowa State may be the one who steps in and makes the biggest difference right off the bat. He is a good leader who does an excellent job of creating shots for his teammates. Haliburton showed during his sophomore season at Iowa State that he can also score when needed as he averaged 15.2 ppg during the 2019-20 season. Like Hayes, I believe Haliburton will be off the board within the first seven picks or so.

 

 

Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

