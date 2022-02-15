3 Potential free agent wide receivers the Detroit Lions should avoid

When people evaluate the Detroit Lions‘ current roster, it does not take them very long to point out the fact that there is a need at the wide receiver position.

As we speak, the only receiver that is really considered to be an NFL-caliber starter is rookie Amon-Ra St. Brown and you can bet Lions GM Brad Holmes will add some talent to the roster during the offseason.

Holmes’ first chance to add talent will be via free agency and depending on which players re-sign with their current team, there could be quite a bit of talent in this year’s free-agent class.

That being said, I am not one who believes that overpaying for a wide receiver is a wise move for an NFL franchise, which is why I believe the Lions should pass on the top three WRs could be available in free agency.

Those wide receivers are as follows:

Davante Adams

Chris Godwin

Mike Williams

I expect Adams to demand $25 million or more, Godwin to command north of $20 million, and Williams to get a contract similar to what Kenny Golladay got from the Giants a year ago which paid him $18 million per season.

All three of the receivers listed above are ultra-talented not none of them are worth what they will get in free agency.