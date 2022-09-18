Jared Goff is exactly what I said he would be

D'Andre Swift needs to touch the ball as much as possible

In 2021, it took all the way to Week 13 for the Detroit Lions to win their first game of the season so you can bet it was a big relief for Lions head coach Dan Campbell and the players to pick up a nice win over the Washington Commanders in Week 2 of their 2022 campaign.

Here are my 3 Quick takeaways from the Lions’ 36-27 win over the Commanders at Ford Field.

Embed from Getty Images

3 Quick takeaways from Detroit Lions Week 2 win over Commanders

D’Andre Swift needs to touch the ball as much as possible

Detroit Lions running back D’Andre Swift may not have touched the ball a ton on Sunday (only seven total touches due to an ankle issue) but when he got the ball, he showed exactly why Duce Staley thinks he can be the best in the league. During the Lions’ win over the Commanders, Swift carried the ball five times for 56 yards (long of 50 yards) and caught two passes, including one where he caught the ball, went to the ground, got up, and then proceeded to score a touchdown.

On the season, Swift has 20 carries for 200 yards and a touchdown to go along with five catches for 62 yards and another touchdown.

The Detroit Lions were clearly limiting Swift on Sunday but when he is fully healthy, they need to feed him until they cannot feed him anymore.

Embed from Getty Images

Aidan Hutchinson is going to be a problem

During his first game with the Detroit Lions, Aidan Hutchinson, who was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, was pretty much non-existent against the Philadelphia Eagles as he had just one tackle and never even sniffed Eagles QB, Jalen Hurts.

But on Sunday, against the Washington Commanders, Hutchinson showed exactly why everybody in the Lions organization is fired up to have him on their team. In fact, Hutchinson racked up three sacks in the first half as the Lions jumped out to a 22-0 lead.

The three sacks are the most any Lions rookie has had in a single game… ever.

Jared Goff is exactly what I said he would be

Heading into the 2022 season, there were plenty of people hating on Jared Goff and he really did not do much to silence those haters during a 38-35 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. (Goff did play much better in the second half but it was not quite enough).

But on Sunday, Goff looked much better as he completed 20-of-34 passes (there were multiple drops… again) for 256 yards and four touchdowns to go along with zero interceptions.

Prior to the season, I said that I believe Goff is a quarterback that the Detroit Lions can win with if they surround him with the right talent but he is not the type of QB who is going to put his team on his shoulders.

Up to this point, Goff is not only proving the Lions can win football games with him as their QB but that he is capable of scoring a lot of points (35 and 36 in the first two weeks of the season)

Up next for the Detroit Lions is their first road matchup of the season when they take on the Minnesota Vikings next Sunday.

Nation, what are your biggest takeaways from the Detroit Lions’ 36-27 win over the Washington Commanders?