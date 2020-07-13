3 ‘Realistic’ options to become the Detroit Red Wings next goaltender

One of Detroit Red Wings‘ GM Steve Yzerman‘s biggest tasks during the offseason will be to find a starting goaltender for the 2020-21 season. Veteran Jimmy Howard will likely be sent packing after a disastrous 2019-20 season and Jonathan Bernier seems like he would be a better backup goalie than a starter.

Cam Talbot

Talbot was 12-10-2 record with a 2.63 GAA and .919 save percentage with the Calgary Flames this season. He has both starting and backup experience and could prove to be a reliable sidekick to Bernier.

Anton Khudobin

Khudobin was 16-8-4 record with a 2.22 GAA and .930 save percentage with the Dallas Stars during the 2019-20 season. Two seasons ago, he had a .923 save percentage in 41 games in 2018-19 with the Stars.

Jacob Markstrom

Markstrom was 23-16-4 record with a 2.75 GAA and .918 save percentage Vancouver Canucks this season. Over the past three seasons, Markstrom has started 160 games, while posting a.914 save percentage.

Nation, which of these goaltenders would you prefer Steve Yzerman to sign this offseason?