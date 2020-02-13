3 Reasons why the Detroit Lions will not trade Matthew Stafford

I love this time of year and I hate this time of year.

Sure, the rumors/reports give me plenty to write about but at the same time, I know for a fact that most of them end up being 100% incorrect.

- Advertisement -

Embed from Getty Images

Late Wednesday night, Bernie Smilovitz of WDIV Detroit went on the air and reported that sources have told him that the Detroit Lions have had trade discussions regarding Matthew Stafford for the past couple of weeks.

- Advertisement -

Early Thursday morning, Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press received a text message from Lions GM Bob Quinn saying the report is, “100% False!!”

Yes, Quinn used 2 exclamation points!!

Now, let’s be honest for a second. I have learned not to believe anything that comes out of any GM’s mouth but in this case, I believe Quinn.

Here are 3 reasons why the Detroit Lions will not trade Stafford before the 2020 season.

MONEY…MONEY…MONEY

Let’s keep this extremely simple.

If the Lions trade Matthew Stafford, he would still count as $10.7 million against the salary cap! Don’t believe me? Spotrac knows all!

In addition, the Lions just restructured Stafford’s contract in December, which would result in a bigger cap hit if they trade him. Ladies and gentlemen, the Lions new before the New Year that Stafford was going to be their QB for the 2020 season. That has not changed (in my opinion)

WIN NOW!!!

- Advertisement -

Whether or not you believe Matt Patricia and Bob Quinn should still be with the Lions, they are. At least for now.

Lions owner Martha Ford made it clear that Quinntricia has to contend for a playoff spot in 2020.

Folks. If you were under a mandate to win immediately, would you trade away the most valuable player on your roster? Neither would I and neither will Bob Quinn.

Tua Factor

Reports have been encouraging regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s hip injury and that is great news for the Lions, whether they want to draft him or trade down to a team that covets him.

That being said, Tua’s representation has said that the best-case scenario would be that he is drafted by a team that is willing to let him sit out for a year.

Now, this would actually make the Lions a good fit BUT ONLY IF THEY KEEP STAFFORD AROUND!

Nation, the reports/rumors will keep coming and I will keep writing them up but in terms of logic, Stafford is not going anywhere before the 2020 season.