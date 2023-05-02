3 Reasons Why Detroit Lions Can WIN Super Bowl this coming season

Since the Detroit Lions brought in General Manager Brad Holmes and Head Coach Dan Campbell, the team has transformed from a bottom-of-the-league team to one that nobody wants to face in the playoffs. Even though they were one game short of making the playoffs, there are multiple reasons why the Lions can win the Super Bowl in the coming season.

Reason 1: The Lions have a Super Bowl offense

In the 2022 season, the Lions had one of the top offenses in the league. With the addition of RB Jahmyr Gibbs, who was selected with the No. 12 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and TE Sam LaPorta in Round 2, coupled with WR Jameson Williams eventually coming back after serving his six-game suspension, the Lions offense will be elite in 2023. Additionally, the Lions will have one of the top three offensive lines in the league, which is essential in protecting Jared Goff and opening up running lanes. Goff is a proven winner, having led the Los Angeles Rams to the Super Bowl just a handful of years ago. With an arsenal of weapons at his disposal, Goff will have the opportunity to lead the Lions to the promised land.

- Advertisement -

Reason 2: The Lions will have a Top 15 defense in the NFL

The Lions started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record and had the worst defense in football. However, over the final 10 games of the season, the Lions had a very good defense. With Aidan Hutchinson and Kerby Joseph heading into their second season, there should be an improvement. Additionally, the Lions signed a trio of defensive backs during free agency and selected LB Jack Campbell and slot CB/S Brian Branch in the 2023 NFL Draft. With these additions, I predict the Lions will have a Top 15 defense. A strong defense is vital in winning a Super Bowl, and the Lions have the potential to achieve this.

Now is the time for the Lions to make a run

With Aaron Rodgers gone from the Green Bay Packers, the Lions are the favorite to win the NFC North. It's been a long time since the Lions have been in this position, but they have a legitimate chance to take the division crown. In addition, the NFC is not as strong as it has been in previous years. The Philadelphia Eagles and San Francisco 49ers will be solid, but after that, there is not a single team in the NFC that should strike fear into the Lions. The Lions have a chance to take advantage of this opportunity and make a run at the Super Bowl.

Bottom Line: The Window has officially opened for the Lions to WIN a Super Bowl

The Lions have gone from a bad team at the start of the 2021 season to a team that nobody wanted to face in the playoffs following the 2022 season. With a Super Bowl offense, a Top 15 defense, and a chance to win the NFC North, the Lions have a legitimate chance to win the Super Bowl following the 2023 season. Of course, there are many variables and unknowns in the NFL, and nothing is guaranteed. But if the Lions can continue to build on their success, they have the potential to shock the world and bring the Lombardi Trophy to Detroit.