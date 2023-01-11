3 Replacements for Jim Harbaugh if he leaves Michigan

- Advertisement -

Despite telling anyone who would listen that he was done flirting with the NFL after interviewing with the Minnesota Vikings following the 2021 season, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh reportedly had a 2-hour virtual interview with the Denver Broncos. Because of this, and other rumors that have been floating around, there are some people who believe Harbaugh would leave for the NFL if he is offered a job. So, in order to humor those people, let’s take a look at three candidates who would be solid fits for the Wolverines if Harbaugh jumps ship.

3 Replacements for Jim Harbaugh

If Harbaugh does return to the NFL, here are three potential candidates that Michigan should strongly consider. (In order of my preference)

P.J. Fleck – Minnesota HC

If Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor, Warde Manuel needs to get on a plane immediately to meet with Minnesota head coach, P.J. Fleck. Fleck is an outstanding head coach who brings a ton of charisma to the table. He has his hands in EVERYTHING at Minnesota and he is a top-notch recruiter who could take the Wolverines to the next level.

Shane Beamer – South Carolina HC

Shane Beamer is a candidate that I have not seen mentioned a ton as a possible replacement for Harbaugh but I happen to love the guy. Like Fleck, Beamer is extremely charismatic and he is a great recruiter. That being said, South Carolina did just reward him with a contract extension, so that could be a roadblock

Sherrone Moore – Michigan’s co-offensive coordinator

I was going to stick with three outside candidates for this article, but I am a big Sherrone Moore guy and if Harbaugh leaves town, I think Moore could get the job. The question is, will Warde Manuel prefer to hire a coach with head coaching experience over Moore?

Nation, which of these candidates would you prefer?