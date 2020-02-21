25.3 F
Detroit Lions News

3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

By Arnold Powell

3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

Can we please hop in a time machine and get to the 2020 NFL Draft already!?!? http://gty.im/116614238 Seriously, I have to...
Pro Football Focus lists top trade destinations for Detroit Lions CB Darius Slay

Will Darius Slay play for the Detroit Lions in 2020? http://gty.im/1195501330 That may be the biggest question that Lions GM Bob...
Kelly Stafford posts video of her and Matthew Stafford skydiving

Back in 2015, Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and (his now wife) Kelly tied the knot and one of...
Arnold Powell

Can we please hop in a time machine and get to the 2020 NFL Draft already!?!?

Seriously, I have to know what the Detroit Lions are going to do so I can stop looking at every single mock draft that pops up!

The latest mock I just came across is from Chad Reuter of NFL.com and it includes the first three rounds of the draft.

Reuter believes the Lions will trade their No. 3 pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 pick, the No. 26 pick, their second-round pick, and an early-round pick in 2021.

He then has the Lions doing the following in the first 3 rounds.

Round 1 (Pick 5) – Jeffrey Okudah (CB) Ohio State

Round 1 (Pick 26) – Tee Higgins (WR) Clemson

Round 2 (Pick 35) – Zach Baun (EDGE) Wisconsin

Round 2 (Pick 56) – Antoine Winfield Sr. (S) Ohio State

Round 3 (Pick 67) – Solomon Kindley (OG) Georgia

Nation, would you be ok if the Lions first three rounds turned out this way?

