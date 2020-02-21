3 Round NFL mock draft has Detroit Lions trading down, landing a top CB and WR

Can we please hop in a time machine and get to the 2020 NFL Draft already!?!?

Embed from Getty Images

- Advertisement -

Seriously, I have to know what the Detroit Lions are going to do so I can stop looking at every single mock draft that pops up!

The latest mock I just came across is from Chad Reuter of NFL.com and it includes the first three rounds of the draft.

- Advertisement -

Reuter believes the Lions will trade their No. 3 pick to the Miami Dolphins for the No. 5 pick, the No. 26 pick, their second-round pick, and an early-round pick in 2021.

He then has the Lions doing the following in the first 3 rounds.

Embed from Getty Images

Round 1 (Pick 5) – Jeffrey Okudah (CB) Ohio State

Round 1 (Pick 26) – Tee Higgins (WR) Clemson

Round 2 (Pick 35) – Zach Baun (EDGE) Wisconsin

Round 2 (Pick 56) – Antoine Winfield Sr. (S) Ohio State

Round 3 (Pick 67) – Solomon Kindley (OG) Georgia

- Advertisement -

Nation, would you be ok if the Lions first three rounds turned out this way?