3 Saint Peters basketball standouts enter NCAA Transfer Portal following Elite 8 run

After an amazing run in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, it looks like things are falling apart for No. 15 seed Saint Peters.

First, the Peacocks lost head coach Shaheen Holloway when he announced he is taking the same position at Seton Hall and now a trio of players are reportedly transferring from the program.

According to a report from Matt Zenitz, Saint Peters standouts Doug Edert, Daryl Banks, and Matthew Lee have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal.

The Peacocks, of course, advanced all the way to the Elite 8 in this year’s tournament before eventually losing to No. 8 North Carolina.