3-star CB Antoine Booth commits to Michigan State Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans just picked up a future key piece of their defensive backfield this afternoon!

3-star cornerback Antoine Booth has officially given his commitment to come to East Lansing, becoming the sixth recruit of the 2021 class and new head coach Mel Tucker.

“To my parents, ever since I was a child y’all have stood beside me through my lowest of moments and challenged me to make change for the betterment of myself. Without y’all I have no idea where I would be. My love for you two can’t be put into words and I’m truly grateful and appreciate for everything. With that being said for the next 3-4 years I’d like to announce my commitment to Michigan State University,” Booth wrote on Twitter.

According to 247Sports, Booth is the 78th-ranked CB nationally and 26th overall player in Maryland for the 2021 class. He had also been fielding offers from Maryland, Buffalo, Ohio, Kent State and Massachusetts.