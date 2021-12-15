3-Star DE Ethan Burke won’t join Michigan, flips to Big 12

3-star DE Ethan Burke won’t be suiting up for the Michigan Wolverines after all.

He announced his intentions to flip his commitment on social media from Michigan to Texas:

Change of plans, staying home. I would like to thank Coach Salazar, Coach Vasek, and Coach Dodge for making this happen. Looking forward to the future 🤘🏼 pic.twitter.com/Xz9UwRpb7j — ethan._burke (@eburke4lax) December 15, 2021

“Change of plans, staying home,” Burke wrote in a social media post. “I would like to thank Coach Salazar, Coach Vasek and Coach Dodge for making this happen. Looking forward to the future.”

The No. 601 overall prospect had announced his verbal commitment to the Wolverines in early December after taking in the victory over Ohio State at The Big House. He’s now the 8th prospect to renege on his commitment to Michigan in the 2022 class.