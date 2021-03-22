3 star Georgia safety Malik Spencer commits to Spartans

The Michigan State Spartans have secured the commitment of another recruit.
3-star Georgia safety Malik Spencer chose Michigan State out of a reported 20 offers he received, including from USC, Miami, Indiana, Auburn and Michigan.
100% COMMITTED #GoGreen 💚@Coach_TTillman @Coach_mtucker @MSU_Football pic.twitter.com/RiIr4YDxpH
— Malik Spencer (@43kilam) March 22, 2021
That now makes five players in the 2022 recruiting class for the Spartans, including three-star athlete Tyrell Henry of Roseville High School, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo of Grand Haven High School, three-star guard Kristian Phillips of Georgia and three-star guard Gavin Broscious of Arizona.
According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Spencer is ranked the No. 33 safety and No. 534 player overall in the 2022 recruiting class.