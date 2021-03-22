3 star Georgia safety Malik Spencer commits to Spartans

Sharing is caring!

The Michigan State Spartans have secured the commitment of another recruit.

3-star Georgia safety Malik Spencer chose Michigan State out of a reported 20 offers he received, including from USC, Miami, Indiana, Auburn and Michigan.

That now makes five players in the 2022 recruiting class for the Spartans, including three-star athlete Tyrell Henry of Roseville High School, three-star offensive tackle Ashton Lepo of Grand Haven High School, three-star guard Kristian Phillips of Georgia and three-star guard Gavin Broscious of Arizona.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Spencer is ranked the No. 33 safety and No. 534 player overall in the 2022 recruiting class.