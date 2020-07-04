41.2 F
3-star TE Jake Renda officially commits to Michigan State

College Sports
Updated:
By Michael Whitaker

The Michigan State Spartans and head coach Mel Tucker just gained another valuable recruitment for the 2021 class!

3-star tight end Jake Renda officially announced his commitment to the Spartans via social media, during which he thanked his former and future coaching staff members:

The 6’5, 230 lb. Princeton, NJ native hails from IMG Academy and had been fielding offers from several other schools, including Arizona, Boston College, Central Michigan, FIU, Fordham, Holy Cross, and NC State.

Per 247Sports, he’s the 75th ranked tight end in the nation.

