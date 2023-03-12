When the Detroit Lions signed former Green Bay Packers RB Jamaal Williams prior to the 2021 season, it probably never crossed their mind that Williams would end up breaking Barry Sanders‘ single-season touchdown record. It also probably did not cross their mind that he would become such a huge part of the Lions' locker room. Fast forward to the present and he has done both of those things, which is why the Lions are hoping to re-sign him for the 2023 season. But, according to a report, there are three NFL teams looking to poach Williams from the Lions.

Key Points

Jamaal Williams broke Barry Sanders' single-season record in 2022

Williams is set to hit free agency

Williams and the Lions have a mutual interest in getting a deal done

3 other teams are interested in poaching Williams from the Lions

3 Teams interested in poaching Jamaal Williams from Detroit Lions

According to a report from Tyler Dunne, “there’s mutual interest in Jamaal Williams returning to Detroit, but a source told me today that Buffalo, Cincinnati and the New York Jets are all very interested in the running back.”

Bottom Line: Will the Lions get a deal done with Williams?

- Advertisement -

Williams obviously loves Detroit, and the Lions have made it very clear that they love Williams. The question is, will Williams be able to get more money from another team, and if he can, would he take less to stay with the Lions? The Lions have a window of opportunity to sign Williams to a contract before the NFL free agency tampering period starts at noon ET on Monday, March 13. However, if they fail to reach an agreement, it appears that Williams will attract interest from multiple teams.