3 Teams most likely to trade for the Detroit Lions No. 3 pick

Will the Detroit Lions manage to trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Though the draft is still a month away, my thought is that the best move for the Lions would be to trade their No. 3 pick to a team in need of a quarterback.

Here are the 3 teams I believe are most likely to make the Lions an offer them cannot refuse.

Miami Dolphins

The reason I have the Dolphins No. 1 on this list is not only because they are in need of a quarterback but because they have a TON of draft capital and they would be able to outbid any other team trying to move up. I would not be surprised at all if the Lions could get No. 5, No. 26, and No. 56 or No. 70 pick IF other teams get in on the bidding.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are moving on from Philip Rivers and that means they will be in the market to draft their next franchise quarterback. For the Chargers to outbid the Dolphins, they would have to give up the No. 6, No. 37, and then a high pick in the 2021 draft.

Carolina Panthers

Cam Newton will be moving on and the Carolina Panthers will certainly be looking to replace him via the NFL Draft. Similar to the Chargers, the Panthers would have to offer No. 7 and No. 38 along with a high pick in the 2021 draft.

When all is said and done, I believe the Dolphins have so much draft capital that they will end up outbidding any other teams wanting to move up to No. 3.