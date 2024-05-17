fb
Tigers vs Diamondbacks – May 17, 2024: Viewing Details, Betting Odds, and Insights

Watch the Tigers vs Diamondbacks on May 17, 2024, as the Tigers try to break their slump against the in-form Diamondbacks at Chase Field.

Parker Meadows Shines with Two Homers in Toledo’s Doubleheader Split

Toledo sees mixed results in doubleheader as Meadows stands out with two home runs.

Detroit Lions urged to trade for former 1,200-yard receiver

The Detroit Lions did not select a wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.
W.G. Brady

3 Teams Mentioned As Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker

Lions Notes

Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker

With the Detroit Lions securing Jared Goff with a multi-year extension, backup quarterback Hendon Hooker may need to look elsewhere to achieve his aspirations of becoming an NFL starter. Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently highlighted three teams that could be potential destinations for Hooker: the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each team has unique circumstances that make a trade for Hooker a plausible option. Let’s take a deeper look at what Melo wrote:

Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker

Los Angeles Rams: Planning for the Future

  • Quarterback Transition: The Rams are looking for a long-term quarterback as Matthew Stafford ages, with current backups not seen as permanent successors.
  • Hooker’s Opportunity: Hendon Hooker could become Stafford’s primary backup in 2024, filling in during Jimmy Garoppolo’s suspension and potentially securing a larger role.
  • Development Potential: Under Sean McVay’s guidance, Hooker could develop into Stafford’s successor as he gains experience and hones his skills.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keeping Options Open

  • Contract Flexibility: Despite Baker Mayfield’s extension, the Buccaneers have structured his contract to allow potential exits in 2024 or 2025, providing flexibility to explore other quarterback options.
  • Familiar Coaching Connection: Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen previously worked with Hendon Hooker at Tennessee, enhancing the appeal of bringing Hooker to Tampa Bay.
  • Future Quarterback Potential: Hooker could outperform current backup Kyle Trask and establish himself as a promising future quarterback for the Buccaneers.
Detroit Lions

New York Giants: Seeking Stability and Potential

  • Quarterback Uncertainty: Daniel Jones has underperformed despite a significant contract extension, leaving the Giants with a precarious quarterback situation as his contract lacks guaranteed money beyond this season.
  • Seeking Alternatives: The Giants have added Drew Lock for depth but are open to exploring quarterbacks with higher potential, suggesting openness to significant changes.
  • Hooker’s Potential Impact: Hendon Hooker could offer the Giants a higher upside compared to their current options, potentially stabilizing and enhancing their quarterback play.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

  1. Los Angeles Rams’ Quarterback Strategy: The Rams are considering the future beyond Matthew Stafford and have shown interest in developing new talent for the quarterback position. Although they’ve made interim plans with Stetson Bennett and Jimmy Garoppolo, Hendon Hooker offers a potential long-term solution. His ability to start the season as Stafford’s backup due to Garoppolo’s suspension presents an immediate opportunity for integration into the team.
  2. Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Contract Flexibility: Despite extending Baker Mayfield’s contract, the Buccaneers are keeping their options open for the future, considering the financial flexibility his contract allows. Hendon Hooker’s connection with Buccaneers’ offensive coordinator Liam Coen, who witnessed Hooker’s breakout season at Tennessee, positions him as a promising candidate to potentially succeed Mayfield or at least offer strong competition.
  3. New York Giants’ Uncertain Quarterback Future: The Giants are in a precarious position with Daniel Jones underperforming relative to his contract. With no guaranteed money left after this season and concerns over potential injury guarantees, the Giants could benefit from exploring other quarterback options like Hendon Hooker. His higher ceiling and potential for development could provide the stability and performance boost the Giants need at the quarterback position.


Conclusion: A Win-Win for All Parties

For Hendon Hooker, a move to any of these teams could provide a clearer path to starting in the NFL. For the Rams, Buccaneers, and Giants, Hooker offers a blend of potential, affordability, and the chance to secure a quarterback who may develop into a valuable starter. As the NFL landscape continues to evolve, teams will keep looking for opportunities to bolster their rosters, and Hooker presents an intriguing option for teams needing a fresh start at the quarterback position.

W.G. Brady
W.G. Brady is a Detroit-based journalist who has been covering the Detroit sports scene for Detroit Sports Nation for several years.

