3 Teams Mentioned As Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker

Teams That Should Trade For Hendon Hooker

With the Detroit Lions securing Jared Goff with a multi-year extension, backup quarterback Hendon Hooker may need to look elsewhere to achieve his aspirations of becoming an NFL starter. Justin Melo of The Draft Network recently highlighted three teams that could be potential destinations for Hooker: the Los Angeles Rams, New York Giants, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Each team has unique circumstances that make a trade for Hooker a plausible option. Let’s take a deeper look at what Melo wrote:

Los Angeles Rams: Planning for the Future

Quarterback Transition: The Rams are looking for a long-term quarterback as Matthew Stafford ages, with current backups not seen as permanent successors.

Hooker's Opportunity: Hendon Hooker could become Stafford's primary backup in 2024, filling in during Jimmy Garoppolo's suspension and potentially securing a larger role.

Development Potential: Under Sean McVay's guidance, Hooker could develop into Stafford's successor as he gains experience and hones his skills.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Keeping Options Open

Contract Flexibility: Despite Baker Mayfield's extension, the Buccaneers have structured his contract to allow potential exits in 2024 or 2025, providing flexibility to explore other quarterback options.

Familiar Coaching Connection: Buccaneers' offensive coordinator Liam Coen previously worked with Hendon Hooker at Tennessee, enhancing the appeal of bringing Hooker to Tampa Bay.

Future Quarterback Potential: Hooker could outperform current backup Kyle Trask and establish himself as a promising future quarterback for the Buccaneers.

New York Giants: Seeking Stability and Potential

Quarterback Uncertainty: Daniel Jones has underperformed despite a significant contract extension, leaving the Giants with a precarious quarterback situation as his contract lacks guaranteed money beyond this season.

Seeking Alternatives: The Giants have added Drew Lock for depth but are open to exploring quarterbacks with higher potential, suggesting openness to significant changes.

Hooker's Potential Impact: Hendon Hooker could offer the Giants a higher upside compared to their current options, potentially stabilizing and enhancing their quarterback play.

Conclusion: A Win-Win for All Parties

For Hendon Hooker, a move to any of these teams could provide a clearer path to starting in the NFL. For the Rams, Buccaneers, and Giants, Hooker offers a blend of potential, affordability, and the chance to secure a quarterback who may develop into a valuable starter. As the NFL landscape continues to evolve, teams will keep looking for opportunities to bolster their rosters, and Hooker presents an intriguing option for teams needing a fresh start at the quarterback position.