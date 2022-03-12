3 Teams Michigan basketball fans should root against on Saturday

After a roller coaster of a regular season and an opening loss to Indiana in the 2022 Big Ten Basketball Tournament, the Michigan Wolverines find themselves on the bubble and there is nothing they can do about it.

On Sunday evening, the Field of 68 will be announced for the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament and the Wolverines will have to wait and see if they get in.

That being said. As it stands, ESPN’s Bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently has Michigan in the tournament as one of his Last Four In but things could certainly change if some of the teams below the Wolverines win on Saturday.

Here are four teams Michigan fans should be rooting against on Saturday.

Texas A&M

vs. Arkansas, 1:00 p.m. on ESPN

Lunardi still has the Aggies in his Next Four Out category but if they are able to defeat Arkansas, they would be right in the mix for a bid in the NCAA Tournament. If Texas A&M is able to win on Saturday, they would have a shot at an automatic bid on Sunday in the SEC Championship Game.

ROOT FOR ARKANSAS!!!

SMU

vs. Memphis, 5:00 p.m. on ESPN2

Lunardi currently has SMU a spot below Michigan on his Last Four In and if they defeat Memphis, they will leapfrog the Wolverines.

ROOT FOR MEMPHIS!!!

Virginia Tech

vs. Duke, 8:30 p.m. on ESPN

Joe Lunardi currently has Virginia Tech as the first team on his First Four Out list and if they defeat Duke, they will grab an automatic bid, moving Michigan down a spot.

ROOT FOR DUKE!!!