3 Teams that could trade for Detroit Pistons F Blake Griffin

Blake Griffin‘s days as a member of the Detroit Pistons are numbered and it will not be long until we find out which team he will be playing for next.

On Monday, news broke that Griffin has agreed to sit out games for the immediate future as the Pistons and Griffin’s representatives work out a solution that benefits both parties.

So, which teams could Blake be traded to?

Three teams that stand out to me as teams who could use Griffin are the Charlotte Hornets, Boston Celtics, and the New York Knicks.

The Hornets are sitting at 13-15, which is currently good enough for the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference but with their current roster, they have very little chance to make any noise when the playoffs start. That being said, adding a veteran like Griffin to the younger core the Hornets currently have could be a nice fit. The question is, would Griffin want to go to the Hornets? My guess is no.

The Celtics, on the other hand, are a bit closer to contending (though they are currently the No. 5 seed), and adding Griffin to the mix could be just what the doctor ordered. If the Celtics add Griffin to their roster and he remains healthy, do not be surprised if they represent the Eastern Conference in the NBA Finals.

Last but not least, is the Knicks. This one is interesting because the Pistons just completed a trade that sent Derrick Rose to New York. As it stands, the Knicks are the No. 7 seed but adding another veteran like Griffin could be enough to propel them into the top four teams in the East.

Of the three teams listed above, I think the best fit for Blake is the Boston Celtics as I believe they are close to contention and Griffin wants to go to a contender.

Nation, where do you think Griffin will end up?