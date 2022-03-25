3 Teams who could be calling the Detroit Lions about the No. 2 overall pick

The 2022 NFL Draft will be here before we know it and as it stands, the Detroit Lions hold the No. 2 overall pick.

About a month ago, most agreed that it would be very difficult, if not impossible for the Lions to trade down in the first round as there really were not any players worth moving all the way up to No. 2.

Well, that was then and this is now and there is a quarterback by the name of Malik Willis who is impressing the NFL world every time he touches a football.

That being said, there are a handful of teams who are in the market for a quarterback and I believe a few of those teams could call the Lions to see what it would take to move up to No. 2.

Those teams are as follows:

Carolina Panthers – currently picking No. 6

Atlanta Falcons – currently picking No. 8

Seattle Seahawks – currently picking No. 9

All three of those teams are in need of a quarterback and all three have been mentioned as a possible destination for Willis.

Could there actually be a bidding war for the Lions’ No. 2 overall pick?

Personally, I still think it is unlikely that a team moves up to No. 2 to take Willis but I also believe he will end up being a stud in the NFL, so it would be worth it.