3 Teams who could trade for Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

What a week it has been when it comes to NFL quarterbacks!

Not only did Aaron Rodgers officially announce that he is returning to the Green Bay Packers for the 2022 season but Russell Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos and Carson Wentz was dealt to the Washington Commanders.

With those moves happening, coupled with the fact that the quarterback free-agent market is pretty bare, an interesting question has come up.

Could a team desperate for a quarterback make the Detroit Lions an offer for Jared Goff?

Though it seems unlikely that Goff will be traded, here are three teams who could kick the tires on what it would take to get Goff from the Lions.

Indianapolis Colts

On Wednesday, it was announced that the Indianapolis Colts have traded quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders. With this trade going down, the Colts currently are looking at Sam Ehlinger as their starting QB for Week 1 of the 2022 season. Folks, that is not going to happen and you can bet the Colts are looking for another solution.

Carolina Panthers

There are plenty of rumors floating around that the Carolina Panthers are poised to trade the Houston Texans for QB Deshaun Watson if Watson is cleared from his current legal issues.

But, if Watson is not cleared, I am not so sure they want to roll with Sam Darnold as their starter in 2022. Maybe they would prefer Goff.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Ben Roethlisberger is retiring and there is plenty of speculation that the Steelers are going to do what it takes to land QB Malik Willis in the 2022 NFL Draft. But even if the Steelers land Willis, it is unlikely that he would start in 2022, which means they would still need a competent NFL QB. Sorry, Steelers fans but Mason Rudolph is not that guy.