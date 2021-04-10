3 Teams who could trade for Detroit Red Wings G Jonathan Bernier

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NHL Trade Deadline is just two days away and on Friday night, the Detroit Red Wings kicked things off by trading Patrik Nemeth to the Colorado Avalanche for a fourth-round draft pick.

But, you can bet Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman continues to listen for offers for other players as his team is clearly a seller.

One player who could be traded before the deadline is goaltender Jonathan Bernier.

According to a recent article from Max Bultman of The Athletic, there are three teams who could be a fit for Bernier.

Those teams are the Avalanche, Toronto Maple Leafs, and Washington Capitals.

Colorado Avalanche

The Avs already checked one box by adding Nemeth, but if they wanted to swing another deal with Detroit, Bernier is the obvious name, as stability behind Philipp Grubauer is a must.

Toronto Maple Leafs

Jack Campbell has been one of the best stories in hockey this season, but Fredrik Andersen hasn’t played in three weeks, and this season looks like it could be Toronto’s best chance at a Cup in recent memory. Banking on health in net could be a dicey proposition for Toronto.

At the same time, Bernier’s been banged up, too, and he already had one stint in Toronto from 2013 to 2016. It might not be a perfect match, but Bernier is shaping up to be one of the best goalies on the market, and if Toronto decides to add there, he’s a relevant name to at least consider.

Washington Capitals

Veteran goaltending is the obvious need for the Capitals, who are rolling with young netminders Vitek Vanecek and Ilya Samsonov. Craig Anderson, 39, has slotted in a couple of times off the taxi squad, but Bernier could thread the needle in between those two options for Washington, providing the veteran depth and an ability to carry the load if needed.

Nation, do you think Jonathan Bernier is traded prior to Monday’s NHL Trade Deadline?