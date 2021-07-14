3-Time All-Pro CB Richard Sherman booked for burglary, domestic violence

Well, this is not going to help the cause for Richard Sherman signing on with a team for the 2021 season.
According to reports, Sherman, who is a 3-time All-Pro cornerback, was booked at 6:08 a.m. this morning at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records.
Adam Schefter of ESPN is also reporting that Sherman was denied bail.
Free-agent CB Richard Sherman was booked at 6:08 this am at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records. Sherman also was denied bail.
— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 14, 2021