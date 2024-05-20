3 Ways The Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space

The Detroit Lions Can Create Cap Space Before the 2024 Season Begins

As the NFL season progresses, managing the salary cap effectively becomes crucial for every team, including the Detroit Lions. According to a recent Bleacher Report analysis, there are specific strategies the Lions can implement to free up additional cap space, ensuring financial flexibility for upcoming seasons. Here’s a detailed look at three potential ways the Lions can manage their financial commitments effectively:

1. Extend Taylor Decker’s Contract

Left tackle Taylor Decker has proven to be a valuable asset to the Lions, particularly in his pairing with Penei Sewell, which ranks among the top tackle tandems in the league. Decker is entering the final year of his contract and extending him could offer both stability to the Lions’ offensive line and potential cap relief. An extension would allow the Lions to spread out his cap hit over additional years, potentially lowering his $13 million base salary for the upcoming season.

2. Restructure David Montgomery’s Contract

Running back David Montgomery is another significant player for the Lions, with a contract extending through 2025. Restructuring his deal, particularly his $5.3 million base salary, could provide immediate cap relief. This restructuring could involve converting some of his base salary into a signing bonus that can be prorated over the life of his contract, decreasing his cap hit for the current year while keeping him on the roster.

3. Release Levi Onwuzurike

Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has had a challenging start to his NFL career, marked by injuries and limited playtime. After a promising rookie season in 2021, he missed the entire 2022 season due to a back injury and saw limited action last season. Releasing Onwuzurike would save the Lions approximately $1.8 million in cap space for 2024, which could be used to sign other players or roll over to future needs.

TL;DR (too long didn’t read)

Financial Outlook and Team Strategy

The Detroit Lions have demonstrated a proactive approach in managing their roster by securing key players with contract extensions. While the team currently has a comfortable cap situation, with approximately $23.9 million available, these maneuvers could enhance their ability to manage future financial obligations effectively, especially as they aim to lock down talents like Alim McNeill and Ifeatu Melifonwu.

For a team that’s gearing up to make a significant impact in the upcoming seasons, maintaining financial flexibility is as crucial as securing talent. These strategies not only ensure the Lions remain competitive on the field but also financially sound off it.