3 Wide receivers the Detroit Lions should consider in Round 4

Well, three rounds of the 2021 NFL Draft are officially in the books and the Detroit Lions have yet to address one of their biggest holes, the wide receiver position.

Now, don’t get me wrong, I am thrilled with what Lions GM Brad Holmes has done so far but I do expect to see him grab a wide receiver in the fourth round. That being said, Holmes is going to focus on taking the player he and his team believe is the best available, so don’t be surprised if he goes in a different direction.

Here are three wide receivers the Lions should consider in Round 4.

Amon-Ra St. Brown

St. Brown may not look physically imposing and he may not be the fastest WR, but he is not afraid to go up and get balls against bigger coverage guys. Brown will be a slot receiver at the NFL level and he could end up being a very reliable one in that.

Tylan Wallace

Like St. Brown, Wallace has average size and speed but do not let that fool you. At Oklahoma State, he was a first down machine and he is a very polished route-runner. If he can stay healthy (knee), he will make an NFL team very happy by Year 2.

Cade Johnson

Johnson, who played for South Dakota State, is a bit of a wild-card for me because he has not played against high-level competition. That being said, he is tough and his production in college cannot be questioned. Slot receiver in the NFL.

Nation, which of these three guys intrigues you the most?