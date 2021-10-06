3 WNBA players brawl outside of a food truck in Atlanta [VIDEO]

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day.

Three WNBA players were involved in a brawl outside of an Atlanta food truck that was all captured on video. The players in question are Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams, teammate Crystal Bradford, and former teammate Kalani Brown.

Williams would apologize for her actions on Twitter on Monday:

I want to sincerely apologize for the video posted yesterday. I would never want to represent myself or the organization in a negative way. I’m learning everyday so I ask for grace as I’m growing. Again I apologize to all attached, and I will be better moving forward. — Courtney Williams (@CourtMWilliams) October 4, 2021

The fight didn’t come without a cost, as Williams and Bradford were told by the Dream that they will not be back with the team:

The @AtlantaDream have informed both Crystal Bradford and Courtney Williams that they will not be re-signed under any circumstances, multiple sources familiar with the team's thinking tell @TheNextHoops #WNBA — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) October 6, 2021