3 WNBA players brawl outside of a food truck in Atlanta [VIDEO]

Well, here’s something you don’t see every day.

Three WNBA players were involved in a brawl outside of an Atlanta food truck that was all captured on video. The players in question are Atlanta Dream guard Courtney Williams, teammate Crystal Bradford, and former teammate Kalani Brown.

Williams would apologize for her actions on Twitter on Monday:

The fight didn’t come without a cost, as Williams and Bradford were told by the Dream that they will not be back with the team:

