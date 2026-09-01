31 Straight Wins: Has Ferris State Outgrown Division II?

At some point, dominance stops being impressive and starts raising a different question: What is left to prove?

The Bulldogs opened the 2026 season Thursday night by doing something that would have been difficult to imagine two years ago: they walked into Pittsburg State, the site of their most recent loss, and dismantled the No. 4 Gorillas, 42-14. The victory extended Ferris State’s winning streak to 31 games and immediately reminded the rest of the country why the Bulldogs entered the season ranked No. 1 in Division II.

The significance goes beyond the score.

Pittsburg State handed Ferris its last loss, a 19-3 defeat on Aug. 31, 2024. Since then, Ferris has not simply won; it has crushed opponents on its way to consecutive national championships. Thursday’s victory was particularly emphatic, as the Bulldogs ran for 385 yards while holding Pittsburg State to just 44 rushing yards.

Ferris State’s résumé is becoming difficult for Division II to contain.

The Bulldogs finished 16-0 in 2025, defeating Harding 42-21 for their fourth national championship in five seasons. That made Ferris the first team in the modern era of Division I or Division II football to finish a season 16-0. The Bulldogs also scored 844 points, setting an NCAA Division I and II modern-era scoring record.

Four championships in five years is not a fluke. A 31-game winning streak is not a hot streak.

It is a program operating at an entirely different level.

That does not mean moving to Division I would be easy. Ferris would face larger budgets, deeper scholarship commitments, greater travel demands, and tougher recruiting competition. The university would also need to determine whether the financial and institutional investment makes sense.

But competitively, the argument is becoming harder to dismiss.

Ferris State has dominated Division II long enough that the next challenge may not be another Division II opponent. The next challenge may be Division I itself.

The Bulldogs do not necessarily need to move up tomorrow.

But after four championships in five years, a perfect 16-0 season and now 31 consecutive victories, the question is no longer whether Ferris State belongs among the nation’s elite.

The question is whether Division II is still big enough for Ferris State.