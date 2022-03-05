in NFL

341 pound DL Jordan Davis runs insane 40-yard dash time at NFL Scouting Combine [Video]

updated 220 Views 5 Votes

Every now and then you see an athletic feat that makes you go, “WOW!”

Well, that is exactly what happened on Saturday at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine as former Georgia DL Jordan Davis, who weighed in at 341 pounds, posted an insane 40-yard dash time for somebody his size.

Watch as Davis runs the 40-yard dash in 4.82 seconds, which just so happens to be only two one-hundredths of a second slower than Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes ran it back in 2017.

Davis was dominant in college and you can bet he will be one of the top defensive linemen selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Nation, if Davis somehow falls to No. 32, would you be in favor of the Detroit Lions selecting him?

What do you think?

5 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Updated NFL Salary Cap chart shows Detroit Lions have some cash to spend

Top 5 Detroit Red Wings trades in past 30 years