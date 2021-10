4 Big Ten teams ranked in Top 10 of Week 8 AP College Football Poll

The Week 8 Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released and as you can see below, four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 10.

Michigan moved up to No. 6 and Michigan State moved up to No. 9 in the poll.

The Wolverines and Spartans will square off on Oct. 30 in what will be a matchup between two top 10 teams if Michigan can defeat Northwestern next Saturday.

Others receiving votes: Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1