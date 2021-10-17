4 Big Ten teams ranked in Top 10 of Week 8 AP College Football Poll

by

The Week 8 Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released and as you can see below, four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 10.

Michigan moved up to No. 6 and Michigan State moved up to No. 9 in the poll.

The Wolverines and Spartans will square off on Oct. 30 in what will be a matchup between two top 10 teams if Michigan can defeat Northwestern next Saturday.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS
1
Georgia (7-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63)
2
Cincinnati (6-0) 3 American Athletic 1,483
3
Oklahoma (7-0) 4 Big 12 1,434
4
Alabama (6-1) 5 SEC 1,393
5
Ohio State (5-1) 6 Big Ten 1,252
6
Michigan (6-0) 8 Big Ten 1,214
7
Penn State (5-1) 7 Big Ten 1,116
8
Oklahoma State (6-0) 12 Big 12 1,082
9
Michigan State (7-0) 10 Big Ten 1,076
10
Oregon (5-1) 9 Pac-12 1,054
11
Iowa (6-1) 2 Big Ten 1,048
12
Ole Miss (5-1) 13 SEC 879
13
Notre Dame (5-1) 14 IA Independents 763
14
Coastal Carolina (6-0) 15 Sun Belt 736
15
Kentucky (6-1) 11 SEC 723
16
Wake Forest (6-0) 16 ACC 629
17
Texas A&M (5-2) 21 SEC 536
18
North Carolina State (5-1) 22 ACC 485
19
Auburn (5-2) SEC 397
20
Baylor (6-1) Big 12 378
21
SMU (6-0) 23 American Athletic 358
22
San Diego State (6-0) 24 Mountain West 284
23
Pittsburgh (5-1) ACC 177
24
UTSA (7-0) Conference USA 104
25
Purdue (4-2) Big Ten 68
Others receiving votes:

Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1

