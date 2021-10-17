4 Big Ten teams ranked in Top 10 of Week 8 AP College Football Poll

The Week 8 Associated Press Top 25 poll has been released and as you can see below, four Big Ten teams are ranked in the Top 10.
Michigan moved up to No. 6 and Michigan State moved up to No. 9 in the poll.
The Wolverines and Spartans will square off on Oct. 30 in what will be a matchup between two top 10 teams if Michigan can defeat Northwestern next Saturday.
|RANK
|TEAM
|PV RANK
|POINTS
|1
|
|Georgia (7-0)
|1
|1,575 (63)
|2
|
|Cincinnati (6-0)
|3
|1,483
|3
|
|Oklahoma (7-0)
|4
|1,434
|4
|
|Alabama (6-1)
|5
|1,393
|5
|
|Ohio State (5-1)
|6
|1,252
|6
|
|Michigan (6-0)
|8
|1,214
|7
|
|Penn State (5-1)
|7
|1,116
|8
|
|Oklahoma State (6-0)
|12
|1,082
|9
|
|Michigan State (7-0)
|10
|1,076
|10
|
|Oregon (5-1)
|9
|1,054
|
|11
|
|Iowa (6-1)
|2
|1,048
|12
|
|Ole Miss (5-1)
|13
|879
|13
|
|Notre Dame (5-1)
|14
|763
|14
|
|Coastal Carolina (6-0)
|15
|736
|15
|
|Kentucky (6-1)
|11
|723
|16
|
|Wake Forest (6-0)
|16
|629
|17
|
|Texas A&M (5-2)
|21
|536
|
|18
|
|North Carolina State (5-1)
|22
|485
|19
|
|Auburn (5-2)
|397
|20
|
|Baylor (6-1)
|378
|21
|
|SMU (6-0)
|23
|358
|22
|
|San Diego State (6-0)
|24
|284
|23
|
|Pittsburgh (5-1)
|177
|24
|
|UTSA (7-0)
|104
|25
|
|Purdue (4-2)
|68
Others receiving votes:
Clemson 64, Utah 43, Arkansas 29, Brigham Young 21, Air Force 19, Iowa State 14, Louisiana-Lafayette 13, Arizona State 7, Florida 7, Texas 5, UCLA 4, Houston 2, LSU 2, Virginia 1