4 Detroit Lions Free Agents Remain Unsigned

The Detroit Lions have been active in re-signing many of their own free agents and signing starting-caliber free agents from around the league. However, four free agents from their 2022 roster remain unsigned, including RB Justin Jackson, OT Dan Skipper, G Tommy Kraemer, and DB Bobby Price.

Justin Jackson could probably be re-signed for the league minimum

Continuity with the Lions is important for Dan Skipper, despite his inconsistent play.

Bobby Price's elite athletic traits and potential for development make him a potential re-sign for the Lions.

Tommy Kraemer is unlikely to be re-signed due to the Lions' signing of FA guard Graham Glasgow and decision to keep Vaitai for the 2023 season.

Big Picture: Lions' offseason moves and strategy

The Detroit Lions have been making moves in the 2023 NFL Free-Agency period, re-signing their own free agents and signing starting-caliber free agents from around the league. However, the future of key players such as Jackson, Skipper, Price, and Kraemer remains uncertain. Continuity with the team is important for the Lions, but they must also make strategic decisions to build for the future.