Lions Notes

4 Detroit Lions Free Agents Remain Unsigned

By W.G. Brady
Inside the Article:

The Detroit Lions have been active in re-signing many of their own free agents and signing starting-caliber free agents from around the league. However, four free agents from their 2022 roster remain unsigned, including RB Justin Jackson, OT Dan Skipper, G Tommy Kraemer, and DB Bobby Price.

Key Points

  • The Detroit Lions have been active in re-signing their own free agents and signing starting-caliber free agents from around the league.
  • Four free agents from their 2022 roster remain unsigned, including RB Justin Jackson, OT Dan Skipper, G Tommy Kraemer, and DB Bobby Price.
  • Justin Jackson could probably be re-signed for the league minimum
  • Continuity with the Lions is important for Dan Skipper, despite his inconsistent play.
  • Bobby Price's elite athletic traits and potential for development make him a potential re-sign for the Lions.
  • Tommy Kraemer is unlikely to be re-signed due to the Lions' signing of FA guard Graham Glasgow and decision to keep Vaitai for the 2023 season.

It would not be surprising if the Lions decided to re-sign Justin Jackson, as he will likely be able to be had for the league minimum. Dan Skipper may not have a high ceiling, but he has the trust of the coaching staff and his teammates, making his continuity with the Lions important. Bobby Price is an elite athlete and is still relatively new to the cornerback position, making him a potential re-sign for the Lions to further develop. Tommy Kraemer is unlikely to be re-signed, as the Lions have already signed FA guard Graham Glasgow and have decided to keep Vaitai for the 2023 season.

Big Picture: Lions' offseason moves and strategy

The Detroit Lions have been making moves in the 2023 NFL Free-Agency period, re-signing their own free agents and signing starting-caliber free agents from around the league. However, the future of key players such as Jackson, Skipper, Price, and Kraemer remains uncertain. Continuity with the team is important for the Lions, but they must also make strategic decisions to build for the future.

