4 Detroit Lions Miss Monday’s Practice In Advance of Matchup Vs. Packers

The Detroit Lions returned to the practice field on Monday to prepare for their Thursday Night Football showdown against the Green Bay Packers. According to a report from Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, four players did not practice at all on Monday.

Cornerback Carlton Davis made his return to practice after missing the Lions' Thanksgiving Day game against the Chicago Bears due to knee and thumb injuries. Davis had previously suffered a broken thumb in practice before the Indianapolis Colts game and then sustained a knee injury during Week 12.

However, there were still some key absences on Monday's practice field. Offensive tackle Taylor Decker continued to deal with a knee injury and missed Monday's session, as did Josh Paschal, Levi Onwuzurike, and DJ Reader.

Here is a list of the players who missed practice:

Player Injury Taylor Decker Knee Josh Paschal Knee Levi Onwuzurike Hamstring DJ Reader Knee

With a crucial game against the Packers on Thursday night, the Lions will need to address these injuries quickly as they look to extend their impressive season. ​