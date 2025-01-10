4 Detroit Lions Named to 2025 NFL All-Pro Team

The Detroit Lions have earned significant recognition in the 2024 Associated Press All-Pro Team, with four key players making the prestigious list.

Amon-Ra St. Brown continues to shine as one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, earning a well-deserved spot on the First-Team Offense. His consistency and impact in Detroit’s high-powered offense have helped solidify his place among the league’s elite.

Also making the First-Team Offense is Penei Sewell, who has emerged as one of the top offensive tackles in the league. His dominant play on the Lions' offensive line has been crucial in both pass protection and the team’s rushing attack.

On the defensive side, Kerby Joseph was named to the First-Team Defense as a safety. Joseph’s standout performances this season, including his ability to read the game and make game-changing plays (nine interceptions), earned him a place among the NFL’s best.

Lastly, Jack Fox, the Lions’ punter, was named to the First-Team Special Teams. Fox’s consistency and ability to pin opponents deep in their own territory have been integral to the Lions' field position success.

In addition, Frank Ragnow and Kalif Raymond were named as second-team All-Pros.

First-Team Offense QB: Lamar Jackson RB: Saquon Barkley FB: Patrick Ricard TE: Brock Bowers WR: Ja'Marr Chase WR: Justin Jefferson WR: Amon-Ra St. Brown LT: Tristan Wirfs LG: Joe Thuney C: Creed Humphrey RG: Quinn Meinerz RT: Penei Sewell

First-Team Defense Edge: Myles Garrett Edge: Trey Hendrickson DT: Cameron Heyward DT: Chris Jones LB: Zack Baun LB: Fred Warner LB: Roquan Smith CB: Patrick Surtain II CB: Derek Stingley Jr Slot CB: Marlon Humphrey S: Kerby Joseph S: Xavier McKinney

First-Team Special Teams K: Chris Boswell P: Jack Fox KR: KaVontae Turpin PR: Marvin Mims Jr ST: Brenden Schooler LS: Andrew DePaola

This recognition highlights the talent and growth of the Detroit Lions as they continue to build a championship-caliber team. The future is bright for this franchise, and these players have proven themselves as some of the best in the NFL.