Lions Notes

4 Detroit Lions players get engaged [Photos]

By W.G. Brady
At Detroit Sports Nation, we don't buy into the notion that there is a ‘down period' when it comes to writing about the Detroit Lions. That being said, we are certainly at a time of year when content is a little bit tougher to find, which is why you are about to read about four Lions players getting engaged during the offseason!

4 Detroit Lions players get engaged

On Tuesday, the Lions tweeted out photos of the four players who got engaged during the offseason. Those players are LB Jack Campbell, QB Nate Sudfeld, OL Kayode Awosika, and CB Emmanuel Moseley. Take a look at their engagement photos.

Congrats are in order!

The entire Detroit Sports Nation crew would like to send our congrats to Campbell, Sudfeld, Awosika, and Moseley, along with the fiancé of each. Now let's go get us an NFC North crown!

Detroit Pistons make decision on Alec Burks and Isaiah Livers

