Detroit Lions News

4 Detroit Lions veterans who are on the roster bubble

With the 2020 NFL Draft in the books, we are starting to get a much better idea of what the Detroit Lions roster will look like in the coming season.

As we know, NFL rosters can change drastically from season to season, and every year, teams move on from players who had been on their roster for multiple seasons.

Here are four Lions veterans (3 seasons or more) who I believe are on the roster bubble. All four may end up on the roster but you can bet they will have to fight for their lives in training camp.

LB – Miles Killebrew

Yes, Killebrew is listed as a safety by the Lions but make no mistake, he plays linebacker in Matt Patricia’s defensive system. If Killebrew makes the team, it will be because of his value on special teams…just like last season. My guess is that he comes up just short this time around.

LB – Jalen Reeves-Maybin

If I had to make a prediction right now, I believe Jalen Reeves-Maybin will be on the Lions 53-man roster heading into the 2020 season. He is a great special teams player (better than Killebrew IMO), and that will give him the nod.

WR – Jamal Agnew

As you may or may not have heard by now, Jamal Agnew is switching from cornerback to wide receiver. Agnew will be a gadget receiver, which means his touches will be extremely limited but his true value to this team comes when he returns kicks. In 2019, he had a kick return and punt return for a touchdown and that may be enough to land him a spot on the roster.

OL – Joe Dahl 

As we speak, Joe Dahl is a starting guard on the Lions offensive line. That being said, Bob Quinn selected a pair of OGs in the 2020 NFL Draft and if rookie Logan Stenberg can prove that he is clearly better than Dahl in training camp, the veteran could become expendable. My prediction is that the Lions are not going to want to start two rookies on their offensive line, which means Dahl would be safe.

