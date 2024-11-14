fb
Thursday, November 14, 2024
Detroit Lions

4 Detroit Lions Veterans Who Won’t Be Back in 2025

By W.G. Brady
As the Detroit Lions look toward the 2025 season, some veteran players may find themselves on the way out as the team continues to build for the future. Here are four players who are unlikely to return in 2025: (Cap numbers vie Over The Cap)

1) DE Marcus Davenport ($6.5 Million Current APY)
Davenport, a former first-round pick, has had an almost non-existent tenure with the Lions, as he has struggled to stay healthy. With a $6.5 million average annual salary, it would take a significant drop in his market value for the Lions to keep him around. Unless he’s willing to sign a minimum contract, it seems unlikely that Davenport will be back in 2025. Chance of re-signing: 5%

2) S Ifeatu Melifonwu ($1,172,558 Current APY)
Melifonwu has faced injury challenges during his time with the Lions, and with the emergence of standout safeties like Brian Branch and Kerby Joseph, his role in the defense has been diminished. With no clear path to playing time and his injury history, it’s hard to see the Lions bringing him back for another season. Chance of re-signing: 15%

3) CB Emmanuel Moseley ($2,875,000 Current APY)
Moseley, who was brought in to strengthen the cornerback group, has been plagued by injuries since joining the Lions. With the Lions likely to look for cheaper options or higher-upside players in free agency or the draft, Moseley may have to accept a significant pay cut or risk being let go. Unless he’s willing to sign a team-friendly deal, his future in Detroit is uncertain. Chance of re-signing: 10%

4) EDGE John Cominsky ($3,000,000 Current APY)
Prior to 2024, Cominsky had been a solid contributor to the Lions’ defensive line, and coach Dan Campbell has expressed his admiration for the veteran’s leadership and playmaking ability. However, as the Lions continue to develop their pass rush, they may look to the draft to find a long-term solution at EDGE. Unless Cominsky is willing to take a more minimal role or contract, he could be playing elsewhere in 2025. Chance of re-signing: 30%

As the Lions continue to build for the future, these veterans may not fit into their long-term plans. With cap space available and the upcoming draft, Detroit will likely make some difficult decisions to strengthen their roster heading into 2025.

