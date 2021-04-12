4 Detroit Red Wings who could be traded Monday

Sharing is caring!

The NHL Trade Deadline is officially here, and the Detroit Red Wings are reported to be open for business.

Already having parted ways with defensemen Patrik Nemeth and Jon Merrill, there are still several candidates yet on the roster that GM Steve Yzerman could flip for draft assets.

Let’s take a look at the four players who could most likely be moved at some point today.

Goaltender Jonathan Bernier

A pending free-agent, Bernier has played well for a poor Red Wings team the past three seasons. He’s been linked to the likes of the Washington Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers.

Center Luke Glendening

One of the game’s most underrated players, Glendening is known for his defensive prowess and work in the faceoff circle.

Winger Anthony Mantha

Mantha hasn’t lived up to the expectations of the contact he signed during the off-season, and the team has reportedly taken calls on him.

Defenseman Marc Staal

The veteran blue liner is still serviceable, and could provide valuable depth for a playoff team.

The Trade Deadline is at 3:00 PM this afternoon.