4 Detroit Tigers officially become free agents

The 2021 Major League Baseball season is officially in the books and for the first time since 1995, the Atlanta Braves are World Series Champions.

The conclusion of the 2021 season brings the start of the offseason, including free agency.

On Wednesday, four Detroit Tigers officially became free agents. Those players are as follows:

LHP Derek Holland

RHP Wily Peralta

RHP Julio Teheran

RHP Jose Ureña

Overall, 160 MLB players became free agents on Wednesday, including former Tiger, Justin Verlander.