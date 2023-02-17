4 Ex-Detroit Lions QBs on 2023 XFL Rosters

Inside the Article:
The XFL has returned for its third attempt at success, with eight teams and four games per weekend. Although there is no Detroit team, fans can still connect with the league by looking for former Detroit Lions players on XFL rosters. In fact, 25 former Lions players, including 4 quarterbacks, are now playing in the league for various teams.
Key Points:
- XFL has returned for its third season with eight teams
- Four games per weekend, all televised on ABC/ESPN/FX
- No Detroit team in XFL, but fans can look for former Lions players on XFL rosters
- 25 former Detroit Lions players, including 4 quarterbacks, are now playing in the XFL for various teams
The Big Picture: The XFL's Revival Attempts
The revival of the XFL provides new opportunities for players, including 25 former Detroit Lions players who are now rostered on XFL teams. This gives fans a chance to see their favorite former players in action, and for the players themselves, a chance to continue their football careers in a professional league. It also offers an alternative for fans during the NFL offseason, ensuring that there are no football-less weekends for several months.
25 Former Detroit Lions Players Getting a Second Chance
The XFL's return and inclusion of former Detroit Lions players provides a second chance for players to continue their football careers. The league offers an alternative for fans during the NFL offseason and brings a new level of excitement to the sport. With the presence of former Lions players, fans may feel a stronger connection to the league and their favorite team's former players.
Here are the 25 former Lions players who are currently rostered in the XFL. Hat tip to SB Nation for scouring the rosters!
Arlington Renegades
QB Kyle Sloter
TE Isaac Nauta
TE Nate Becker
DT Bruce Hector
LB Will Clarke
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc
CB Shakur Brown
Seattle Sea Dragons
QB Steven Montez
FB Charlie Taumoepeau
WR Juwan Green
OT Ryan Pope
CB Chris Jones
S Alijah Holder
K Dominik Eberle
D.C. Defenders
QB Jordan Ta’amu
WR Chad Hansen
DT Caraun Reid
DT Gabe Wright
Vegas Vipers
QB Luis Perez
WR Geronimo Allison
OL Jamil Demby
Houston Roughnecks
LB Tavante Beckett
CB Alexander Myres
Orlando Guardians
CB Dee Virgin
San Antonio Brahmas
TE Alizé Mack
St. Louis Battlehawks
None