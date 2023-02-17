4 Ex-Detroit Lions QBs on 2023 XFL Rosters

The XFL has returned for its third attempt at success, with eight teams and four games per weekend. Although there is no Detroit team, fans can still connect with the league by looking for former Detroit Lions players on XFL rosters. In fact, 25 former Lions players, including 4 quarterbacks, are now playing in the league for various teams.

The Big Picture: The XFL's Revival Attempts

The revival of the XFL provides new opportunities for players, including 25 former Detroit Lions players who are now rostered on XFL teams. This gives fans a chance to see their favorite former players in action, and for the players themselves, a chance to continue their football careers in a professional league. It also offers an alternative for fans during the NFL offseason, ensuring that there are no football-less weekends for several months.

25 Former Detroit Lions Players Getting a Second Chance

The XFL's return and inclusion of former Detroit Lions players provides a second chance for players to continue their football careers. The league offers an alternative for fans during the NFL offseason and brings a new level of excitement to the sport. With the presence of former Lions players, fans may feel a stronger connection to the league and their favorite team's former players.

Here are the 25 former Lions players who are currently rostered in the XFL. Hat tip to SB Nation for scouring the rosters!

Arlington Renegades

QB Kyle Sloter

TE Isaac Nauta

TE Nate Becker

DT Bruce Hector

LB Will Clarke

CB Cre’Von LeBlanc

CB Shakur Brown

Seattle Sea Dragons

QB Steven Montez

FB Charlie Taumoepeau

WR Juwan Green

OT Ryan Pope

CB Chris Jones

S Alijah Holder

K Dominik Eberle

D.C. Defenders

QB Jordan Ta’amu

WR Chad Hansen

DT Caraun Reid

DT Gabe Wright

Vegas Vipers

QB Luis Perez

WR Geronimo Allison

OL Jamil Demby

Houston Roughnecks

LB Tavante Beckett

CB Alexander Myres

Orlando Guardians

CB Dee Virgin

San Antonio Brahmas

TE Alizé Mack

St. Louis Battlehawks

None