Merch
Got a tip? Email Us
Search
Lions Notes

4 Ex-Detroit Lions QBs on 2023 XFL Rosters

By W.G. Brady
3
0

Inside the Article:

The XFL has returned for its third attempt at success, with eight teams and four games per weekend. Although there is no Detroit team, fans can still connect with the league by looking for former Detroit Lions players on XFL rosters. In fact, 25 former Lions players, including 4 quarterbacks, are now playing in the league for various teams.

XFL Detroit Lions

Key Points:

  • XFL has returned for its third season with eight teams
  • Four games per weekend, all televised on ABC/ESPN/FX
  • No Detroit team in XFL, but fans can look for former Lions players on XFL rosters
  • 25 former Detroit Lions players, including 4 quarterbacks, are now playing in the XFL for various teams

The Big Picture: The XFL's Revival Attempts

The revival of the XFL provides new opportunities for players, including 25 former Detroit Lions players who are now rostered on XFL teams. This gives fans a chance to see their favorite former players in action, and for the players themselves, a chance to continue their football careers in a professional league. It also offers an alternative for fans during the NFL offseason, ensuring that there are no football-less weekends for several months.

25 Former Detroit Lions Players Getting a Second Chance

- Advertisement -

The XFL's return and inclusion of former Detroit Lions players provides a second chance for players to continue their football careers. The league offers an alternative for fans during the NFL offseason and brings a new level of excitement to the sport. With the presence of former Lions players, fans may feel a stronger connection to the league and their favorite team's former players.

Here are the 25 former Lions players who are currently rostered in the XFL. Hat tip to SB Nation for scouring the rosters!

Arlington Renegades

QB Kyle Sloter
TE Isaac Nauta
TE Nate Becker
DT Bruce Hector
LB Will Clarke
CB Cre’Von LeBlanc
CB Shakur Brown

Seattle Sea Dragons

QB Steven Montez
FB Charlie Taumoepeau
WR Juwan Green
OT Ryan Pope
CB Chris Jones
S Alijah Holder
K Dominik Eberle

D.C. Defenders

QB Jordan Ta’amu
WR Chad Hansen
DT Caraun Reid
DT Gabe Wright

Vegas Vipers

- Advertisement -

QB Luis Perez
WR Geronimo Allison
OL Jamil Demby

Houston Roughnecks

LB Tavante Beckett
CB Alexander Myres

Orlando Guardians

CB Dee Virgin

San Antonio Brahmas

- Advertisement -

TE Alizé Mack

St. Louis Battlehawks

None

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement MGID -
Previous article
Tiger Woods gives Tampon to Justin Thomas after outdriving him [Video]
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

- Advertisement -

Latest News

General TopicW.G. Brady -

Tiger Woods gives Tampon to Justin Thomas after outdriving him [Video]

Yep, Tiger Woods gave Justin Thomas an actual tampon after outdriving him on Thursday!
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

- Advertisement -

Disclaimer: This page may contain affiliate links. If you choose to make a purchase after clicking a link, I may receive a commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for your support!

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© Fan Driven Media LLC.