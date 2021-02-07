4 Former Detroit Lions win Super Bowl with Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers

It’s over and Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have won Super Bowl LV by defeating the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

But what you may not know is that four former Detroit Lions players were part of the Buccaneers this season, including Ndamukong Suh, Pat O’Connor, Jeremiah Ledbetter, and Drew Stanton.

Go Lions!

