4 Free Running Backs the Detroit Lions Should Avoid

With David Montgomery now gone, the Detroit Lions will almost certainly look at adding another running back to complement Jahmyr Gibbs. The temptation in free agency is obvious. Big names are available, and several of them have proven production.

That said, several notable free-agent backs should probably be off Detroit’s shopping list, either because they’re simply too expensive or because durability concerns make them risky bets.

Here are four running backs the Lions should avoid in free agency.

Kenneth Walker

Projected contract (Spotrac): 3 years, $27 million

Walker is a talented runner who can break big plays, but his projected price tag would make him one of the more expensive options available.

For Detroit, paying roughly $9 million per year for a secondary back behind Gibbs doesn’t make much sense. The Lions already have their explosive playmaker in the backfield. What they need is value and reliability, not another premium contract.

Travis Etienne Jr.

Projected contract (Spotrac): 3 years, $34.5 million

Etienne brings explosive speed and receiving ability, but stylistically he overlaps heavily with what Detroit already has in Gibbs.

Spending more than $11 million annually for another speed back would create redundancy rather than balance. The Lions’ offense works best when the backfield includes both explosiveness and physicality.

Etienne is talented, but he isn’t the right type of complement.

Najee Harris

Projected cost: Low-cost veteran deal

On paper, Harris might look like a strong fit as a physical runner. However, the concern isn’t price. It’s durability and long-term wear.

Harris has logged a massive workload early in his career, and the physical toll has started to show. Running backs with that kind of mileage can decline quickly, making him a risky option even on a cheaper contract.

Nick Chubb

Projected cost: Low-cost veteran deal

Chubb has been one of the best pure runners of the last decade, but injuries have dramatically altered his outlook.

After multiple major injuries in recent seasons, it’s difficult to project whether he can return to the elite level that once made him a Pro Bowler. For a team trying to remain a Super Bowl contender, relying on a comeback story at running back may not be the safest bet.

The Lions’ Smarter Approach

Detroit doesn’t need a superstar running back signing.

The offense already revolves around Gibbs, and the Lions’ offensive line remains one of the best in football. That means the smartest move may be finding a low-cost veteran or mid-round draft pick who can handle physical carries without commanding a major contract.

If Brad Holmes sticks to the formula that built Detroit’s roster, the Lions will likely avoid big spending at running back and instead focus on value, durability, and scheme fit.

And history suggests that approach has worked pretty well.