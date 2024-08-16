4 Iconic Moments at Joe Louis Arena





Joe Louis Arena taken by DSN Wings editor Jeff Deacon

Gordie Howe’s Last All-Star Appearance (1980)

February 5, 1980, marked a historic occasion as Gordie Howe played in his 23rd and final NHL All-Star Game at Joe Louis Arena, sharing the rink with a young Wayne Gretzky in his All-Star debut. Howe was introduced last and received an emotional four-minute standing ovation from the crowd. The game ended with a 6-3 victory for Howe’s team.

Sergei Fedorov’s Five-Goal Showcase at the Joe (1996)

In a stunning display of skill, Sergei Fedorov scored five goals for the Red Wings in a single game against the Washington Capitals on December 26, 1996. His fifth goal, coming in overtime, clinched a 5-4 win for Detroit at home at the Joe Louis Arena.

Red Wings End 42-Year Stanley Cup Drought (1997)

After decades of waiting, the Red Wings finally captured the Stanley Cup, ushering in a period of dominance. Their playoff run was spectacular, with 58 goals scored. They completed the finals against the Philadelphia Flyers with a commanding performance, winning all four games with scores of 4-2, 4-2, 6-1, and 2-1. The last 2 games of the playoffs were held at Joe Louis Arena.

Red Wings Defeat Hurricanes in Stanley Cup Final (2002)

The Detroit Red Wings faced the Carolina Hurricanes in the 2002 NHL Stanley Cup Final, winning the series 4-1. Games 1, 2, and 5 were held at Joe Louis Arena. After dropping the first game 2-3, the Red Wings dominated the remainder of the series, winning Games 2 through 5 with scores of 3-1, 3-2, 3-0, and 3-1.

