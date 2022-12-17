4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick

It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.

Which 4 Players could the Detroit Lions target at No. 4?

Before looking at the four players the Lions could target with the No. 4 overall pick, I am going to eliminate quite a few players the Lions SHOULD NOT target.

Personally, I do not think the Lions will select (or should select) a quarterback with the No. 4 pick. Not only do I think the Lions will eventually sign Goff to a long-term contract, but I am not high at all on any of the QB options in this year’s draft. So, I am eliminating all QBs from this discussion.

In addition, though the Lions need a cornerback, I don’t think there are any cornerbacks worth taking at No. 4, so they too are out of this discussion.

And don’t even get me started on wide receivers because there is zero chance that Brad Holmes would take a WR at No. 4.

With that being said, here are four players the Detroit Lions should consider at No. 4. (In order of my preference)

Will Anderson (EDGE) – Alabama

If Will Anderson is somehow still available at No. 4, Holmes and company may turn in their pick even quicker than they did with Aidan Hutchinson in 2022. (The NFL will not like that)

Jalen Carter (DT) – Georgia

If Anderson is off the board when the Lions are on the clock, a VERY NICE consolation prize would be Jalen Carter out of Georgia. Carter is an absolute beast who would immediately improve the Lions’ interior defensive line.

Myles Murphy (EDGE) – Clemson

If the Lions choose, they could decide to add Myles Murphy to play opposite Hutchinson. Murphy is a force when he is on and he could develop into a very good NFL player with the right coaching.

Bryan Bresee (DT) – Clemson

If Anderson and Carter are both off the board, and Holmes is not sold on Murphy, the Lions should look to Bryan Bresee to help strengthen the interior of their defensive line.

Nation, which players do you think the Lions should target with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft?