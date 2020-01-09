30.9 F
Thursday, January 9, 2020
4 professional Detroit sports teams break all-time record in 2019

By Arnold Powell

Arnold Powell

For those of us who live and die with the Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, Detroit Red Wings, and Detroit Pistons, 2019 was an extremely challenging time as the losses piled up in a big way.

But just how bad was it?

Well, according to Dave Hogg, who did a bit of research, it was epically bad.

“The 226 losses suffered by the four Detroit teams in calendar year 2019 are not only the most in Detroit sports history, but also the most of any city or market in any calendar year in the history of North American professional sports.”

The good news is, it can only get better, right? Maybe not…

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Comments

