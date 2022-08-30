4 Quarterbacks the Detroit Lions should consider acquiring

Following some last-minute cuts, the Detroit Lions have released their final 53-man roster and as predicted, the only quarterbacks that remain are starter Jared Goff and backup David Blough.

Before the final cuts, Lions head coach Dan Campbell spoke to the media and made it clear that he and GM Brad Holmes would leave no stone unturned to improve the overall roster.

“Honestly, I would say that everything is available,” Campbell confided. “Anywhere we feel like we can upgrade, since we’re No. 2 on the claim list, we’re looking.”

“We’re looking anywhere. Shoot we’re looking at halfback, we’re looking at tight end, we’re looking at O-line, we’re looking at D-line. Anything that is available. If we feel like it truly will upgrade us, and it’s somebody that we feel like would fit our culture and what we’re about, then we’re open to anything.”

Though the Lions will likely roll with two quarterbacks on game day, they will almost certainly add a third quarterback in the very near future and that could happen as soon as Wednesday.

The Lions currently have the No. 2 priority so unless the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 1 priority) put in a claim for the same player, the Lions will get him.

That said, here are four quarterbacks (along with former team) who the Detroit Lions should consider acquiring.

Trace McSorley (Arizona Cardinals)

Trace McSorley, who was originally selected by the Baltimore Ravens in the 6th round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In three career games in the NFL, he has completed 3 of 10 passes for 30 yards and one touchdown to go along with zero interceptions.

Kellen Mond (Minnesota Vikings)

Kellen Mond, who was a 3rd Round pick out of Texas A&M in 2021, struggled in the preseason and that, coupled with the fact the Vikings recently added Nick Mullens via a trade, left Mond as the odd man out.

Cooper Rush (Dallas Cowboys)

Cooper Rush, who is 28, completed 31 of his 50 passing attempts for 424 yards and three touchdowns to go along with one interception in 10 games (1 start) during his four seasons with the Cowboys.

NOTE: Since Rush has four years of NFL experience under his belt, he is not subject to waivers.

Chris Streveler (New York Jets)

Chris Streveler, who is 27 years old, completed 24-of-33 passes for 277 yards with five touchdowns to go along with one interception during the preseason.

Of the quarterbacks listed above, the one that really intrigues me is Kellen Mond. Nation, which of these quarterbacks would you prefer the Lions add?

