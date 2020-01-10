4 Reasons why it’s great to be a Detroit Tigers fan

Detroit fans, in my opinion, are the greatest sports fans in the world. The passion and knowledge that they have for all of their teams is unmatched, whether it be the Pistons, the Red Wings, the Lions or the Detroit Tigers. Simply said, it is great to live in Michigan if you are a sports fan!

Here are 5 Reasons it is great to be a Tigers fan. Do you agree? What reasons can you think of that I missed?

The Old English D

Is there any symbol in sports that is more recognizable than the Old English D? It doesn’t matter where you are or what you are doing if you see that “D”, you automatically think of the Detroit Tigers. The Old English D has been the Tigers’ main logo since the American League began back in 1901 and it will be for all time. I’ve never been much of a tattoo guy, but if I ever decided to get one, there is no doubt that it would be the Old English D on my forearm for the world to see. We may not have a World Series title since 1984, but we have by far, the coolest logo in all of sports.

The Passion of the Fans

The passion of the fans of the Detroit Tigers is unparalleled in the sports universe. Win or lose, Tigers fans always have something to say about their team, and if you don’t agree with them, look out! I have literally been in heated arguments over who should be the 5th starter in the rotation, which I was right about by the way. If you don’t believe me about this passion, go to a chat room and post something about the Tigers and watch what happens. Tigers fans want to win a World Series championship in the worst way and are willing to fight for their team.

The History

Where do I even begin with this one? 1968? Sweet Lou Whitaker and Alan Trammell? Tiger Stadium? The history of the Detroit Tigers is truly an amazing thing to study, and I encourage you to sit down sometime and do it. 20 former Tigers have been elected to the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame, including Ty Cobb, Charlie Gehringer, Hank Greenberg, and Al Kaline. Cobb was part of the inaugural Hall of Fame class and was actually the top voter getter, beating out Babe Ruth and Honus Wagner. The Tigers have won World Series championships in 1935, 1945, 1968, and 1984. The 1984 season included a feat that may never be matched again as the Tigers got off to a 35-5 start. As a Tigers fan, I am absolutely enamored by their history and cannot get enough of it.

Opening Day

Opening Day in Detroit is not just another day for Tigers fans, it is a holiday! Fans across the state of Michigan take off work and head down to what is the biggest party of the year, every year. There is not a better feeling than to walk into the stadium on Opening Day each year, anticipating a great season, and hopefully a World Championship when it’s all said and done.