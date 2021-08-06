4-star C Tarris Reed Jr. commits to Michigan

The Michigan Wolverines have added a major piece to their 2022 recruiting class, securing a commitment from four-star center Tarris Reed. Jr.

He had also been considering Michigan State, Purdue, Ohio State, Illinois, Florida, Indiana, Kansas and many more.

He averaged 21.8 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game in 24 appearances while playing for Chaminade College Prep in St. Louis. At 6’9 and 240 lbs, he’ll be playing for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri for his senior year before coming to Ann Arbor.