It’s another big get for Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines.

4-star DL Mario Eugenio has officially committed to Ann Arbor over Oregon and Iowa State:

BREAKING: Four-Star Edge Mario Eugenio has just Committed to Michigan, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’3 240 prospect chose the Wolverines over Oregon and Iowa State. With the addition of Eugenio, Michigan now has the #10 Class in the 2022 Team Rankings. pic.twitter.com/ohkOTINHg0 — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) July 5, 2021